Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Bullying Babil Khan? Netizens Concerned As Irrfan Khan’s Son Calls Bollywood ‘Fakest Industry’ — WATCH

New Delhi: Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, has left fans deeply concerned after sharing a now-deleted video on his Instagram story. In the clip, the Logout actor is seen crying inconsolably.

The video sparked concern about his mental well-being among fans, especially as he named several celebrities, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even Arijit Singh, criticising them for what he described as rude or fake behavior.

In one of the clips circulating on Reddit, Babil is heard saying: "What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f**d. Bollywood is so, so rude."

In a follow-up story, Babil went further, calling Bollywood “the most fakest industry” he’s ever been part of: “Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I’ve ever, ever been a part of. But there are a few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)... I’ve got to show you so much more. I have so much more to give you.”

How Did the Internet React?

Social media users quickly reacted with concern and sympathy for the young actor.

One user wrote: "Imagine being Irrfan's son and still having no power against other star kids and actors. I can only imagine what outsiders have to go through."

Another commented: "I think he's now deactivated his account. He should get the help he needs from close friends and family."

A third user observed: "All tAnanya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Bullying Babil Khan? Irrfan Khan’s Son Calls Bollywood the ‘Fakest Industry’ — WATCH… all in the Dharma clique. I really feel for him. He seems to be suffering deeply."

Others pointed to his grief, referencing a poem Babil posted on his father Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary: “One line read, ‘Soon I'll be there, with you, not without you.’ That definitely shook me.”

Another fan commented: "Poor guy, he has been struggling since his father’s death. I hope he finds peace and purpose."

A Redditor added: "Something terrible must have happened for him to come on social media with this intensity. This is seriously concerning."

On the Work Front, Babil Khan was recently seen in Logout, which premiered on streaming platform ZEE5.