Ananya Panday offers prayers at Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, shares spiritual moments with fans

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday offered prayers at Nageshwar Jyotirlinga.

On Tuesday, she took to her official Instagram account and treated the netizens with glimpses from her recent religious visit.

The 'CTRL' actress was seen taking the blessing of Lord Shiva, posing in a simple ethnic attire in a sans makeup look. We could also see a chandan tilak on her forehead.

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Ananya was accompanied by her mother, Bhavaya Pandey, during her trip to Nageshwar.

"Nageshwar (red heart emoji) Dwarkadish (red heart emoji) on namah shivay (Sparkes, folded hands, moon, red heart, evil eye, and Trishul emoji)," the caption on the post read.

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Ananya's mother, Bhavana, reacted to the post with red heart and folded hands emojis.

Nageshwar is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located in Dwarka, it is one of the legendary temples mentioned in the Shiva Purana. It is also one of the twelve Jyotirlingas.

Ananya keeps on sharing her religious side on social media through her various posts.

In January, she was seen performing ‘Gau Seva’ during her visit to a Lord Shiva temple.

She took to her social media handle and dropped a couple of pictures of some lovely moments of devotion and compassion.

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In one of the stills, Ananya was seated inside a temple, dressed in a yellow traditional outfit.

We saw the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress holding a coconut in her hands as she offered prayers.

In another photograph, Ananya was seen doing Gau Seva. She fed grass and fodder to cows at a cowshed.

The album further captured a Shiva statue. In another picture, a dog was seen resting calmly on a bench.

Ananya added the caption to the post, “Om Namaha Parvate Pataye Har Har Mahadev”, accompanied by a trishul emoticon.