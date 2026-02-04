Advertisement
TRIMBAKESHWAR TEMPLE

Ananya Panday offers prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple, feels blessed to visit her 'first Jyotirlinga darshan

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple: In the Instagram post, she was seen wearing a cosy oversized grey hoodie with matching bottoms, standing casually in a vanity area.

|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Source: ANI
Ananya Panday offers prayers at Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple, feels blessed to visit her 'first Jyotirlinga darshanPic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday visited the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, describing it as her "first Jyotirlinga" and sharing glimpses of the visit with her fans on Instagram. The actor wrote, "Har Har Mahadev... my first Jyotirlinga, the beginning of the best journey."

As soon as Ananya shared pictures on Instagram, quickly reacted to the post, expressing their love and excitement over her visit.

Recently, Ananya had also shared updates about her health, appearing in an arm sling.

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

In the Instagram post, she was seen wearing a cosy oversized grey hoodie with matching bottoms, standing casually in a vanity area. Her sling indicated a possible arm or shoulder injury.
Even in pain, her humour shines through, as she cheekily captioned the post, '2026 mein nazar lag gayi."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the second season of her hit series 'Call Me Bae'. The first season, which was released in 2024, revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary a.k.a Bae (Ananya Panday) and chronicles her journey as she goes from being a heiress to a hustler.

The series also features Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are Executive Producers. 

