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Ananya Panday performs Ganpati Visarjan at home in eco-friendly way - Watch

Ganeshotsav 2026: Actress performs Ganesh Visarjan ritual at home in an eco-friendly manner and later shared the video on social media.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
Ananya Panday performs Ganpati Visarjan at home in eco-friendly way - Watch
Image Credit: Instagram

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Ananya Panday performs Ganpati Visarjan at home in eco-friendly way - Watch
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