Ananya Panday performs Ganpati Visarjan at home in eco-friendly way - Watch

The upcoming season will focus on Bae's (Ananya) journey as her own news show finally goes on air. While this brings her fame and attention, it also brings new challenges in both her personal and work life. In the second season, Bae's life becomes more complicated when her ex-husband returns. At the same time, she also finds herself getting distracted by her charming boss.This leaves her confused as she struggles to balance her feelings and her growing career. Her close group of friends will also face problems in the new season.