Ananya Panday Says She Has 'Just Touched Tip Of The Iceberg', Talks About Career Plans, New Films

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday recently spoke about her professional goals and outlook for the next two to three years, saying she feels she has only “touched the tip of the iceberg” in her acting career so far, in an interaction with Brut India.

Reflecting on her journey, Panday said she considers herself to be at an early stage as an actor and is focused on expanding her range across different genres. She noted that the evolving nature of cinema, particularly with the rise of OTT platforms, has opened up new opportunities for storytelling and performance.

The actor said she is keen to explore genres she has not yet worked in, including biopics, action, sports-based films and horror. Panday added that she has a romantic comedy in the pipeline and is also working on a romantic drama slated for release next year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking about how her idea of success has changed over time, Panday said that while visibility and recognition still matter, her priorities have shifted towards improving her craft. She said her current focus is on becoming a better actor with each project and continuing to learn through the work she takes on.

Panday added that her aim over the next few years is to remain fully engaged with the process of acting and to stay “at the top of her game” in terms of performance, rather than chasing conventional markers of success.

Also Read: 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday’s Starrer Begins With Love, Ends In Heartbreak

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, the trailer of which was released on Thursday.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is expected to explore themes of love, romance, heartbreak and betrayal.

The three-minute-and-21-second trailer opens with a monologue by Kartik Aaryan’s character, who speaks about living in the moment without dwelling on the past. This is followed by the introduction of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s characters.

The trailer shows the couple’s romance beginning during a vacation, where they are asked to share a yacht. The narrative then shifts from a light-hearted holiday romance to a more serious examination of commitment.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora.

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 25.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were last seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

(Inputs from ANI)