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Ananya Panday seeks blessings at Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga on Sawan Shivratri - Watch

Ananya Panday marked Sawan Shivratri 2026 with a spiritual visit to the revered Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga in Maharashtra. The actress shared glimpses of her temple visit, dressed in a simple yellow ethnic outfit as she offered prayers at the sacred shrine.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Ananya Panday seeks blessings at Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga on Sawan Shivratri - Watch
Image Credit: Ananya Panday, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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