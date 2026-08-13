Ananya Panday seeks blessings at Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga on Sawan Shivratri - Watch

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Sawan Shivratri, actress Ananya Panday took blessings at the Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga on Tuesday. Ananya took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a string of photos of herself offering prayers at the Jyotirlinga. For the caption, she penned, "Om Namah Parvati Pataye, Har Har Mahadev!, (Red heart, folded hands, trishul and evil eye emoji) Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga (Red heart emoji) (sic)."