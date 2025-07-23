Advertisement
KALE HANUMAN MANDIR

Ananya Panday Seeks Blessings At Kale Hanuman Ji Mandir, Shares Unseen Pics From Jaipur Temple

Actress Ananya Panday felt grateful after visiting Kale Hanuman Mandir temple in Jaipur, Rajasthan where she is shooting for her next with Kartik Aaryan.

|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2025, 09:10 AM IST|Source: ANI
Ananya Panday Seeks Blessings At Kale Hanuman Ji Mandir, Shares Unseen Pics From Jaipur Temple Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Jaipur: Actor Ananya Panday visited Kale Hanuman Ji Mandir in Jaipur and treated fans with a glimpse of it. On Tuesday, the 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' actor posted some pictures where she can be seen offering prayers in the temple.

Ananya looks gorgeous in a yellow suit with minimal makeup. "So much to be grateful for", she captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday)

Ananya's aunt Deanne Panday showered love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in her upcoming film, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' alongside Kartik Aaryan.

The makers had shared the first look of Kartik and Ananya from the movie's set in Europe. The image showed the two actors holding passports and sharing a kiss near the sea, giving fans a glimpse of the film's romantic vibe.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has also joined the cast of 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.'

The exciting news was shared by Kartik, who took to his Instagram account to confirm Shroff's entry as he shared a fun behind-the-scenes video. In the video, Kartik and Jackie can be seen enjoying a retro song together. Jackie, dressed in his usual style with sunglasses and a bandana, stood out with his cool look.

Kartik captioned the post, "Lights, Camera and The OG 'Hero' #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri."

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK