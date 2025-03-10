Ananya Panday Shares Stunning Seychelles Vacation Pics, Posts Heartfelt Birthday Tribute For Sister

Mumbai: As her sister Rysa turned 21 on Monday, actress Ananya Panday penned a sweet birthday note and said that she will wake up early in the morning for a yoga class on a holiday just for her sibling.

Ananya took to her Instagram, where she dropped a motley of pictures from her family vacation in Seychelles. The first image featured Ananya posing for a picture dressed in a silver dress during the golden hour.

The next was a family photograph featuring Ananya, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday and Rysa. Another click showed Ananya stargazing on a runway. A glimpse also gave a sneak-peek into Rysa’s quaint birthday party.

“Happpy birthday Rychiieeee! No one else I’d rather lay on a runway with and stargaze at midnight and then wake up at 8 am on a holiday for a yoga class for,” Ananya wrote as the caption.

Ananya has been sharing several pictures with her fans on social media from her little family getaway.

On March 8, she dropped a handful of images of herself. The actress shared closeup images of herself showcasing the make-up, tan lines and the sunrays adding an extra glow to her perfect skin.

“The sun, my tan and my make up were very supportive,” she wrote as the caption.

On Friday, the actress gave a peep inside her first day at the Island country in East Africa.

She wrote: “Seychelles day 1 has already been a dream @fsseychelles @aabee_holidays”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently spotted with Siddhant Chaturvedi at an outdoor location, sparking fresh speculation about a potential collaboration. Photos of the two actors, surrounded by cameras and crew members, quickly made their way across the internet, fueling rumors of a new project.

Next, the actress is preparing for her upcoming roles in several exciting films, including "Tu Mera Main Tera” and "Chand Mera Dil”.

Additionally, Ananya will be returning as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the hit series “Call Me Bae.”