Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda's brimming off-screen chemistry captured by paps on duty – Pics inside

New Delhi: The original lover boy aka 'Arjun Reddy', who recently turned 'World Famous Lover', south sensation Vijay Deverakonda is now gearing up for his big Bollywood debut. And this time, joining him is the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Ananya Panday.

The moment their on-screening pairing was announced online, netizens couldn't be happier in anticipation of what the storyline will be like. The fresh on-screening casting of Vijay with Ananya has surely raised the expectations from the upcoming venture which will be helmed by famous director Puri Jagannadh.

Recently, Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted by paps on the Versova jetty. They hugged and greeted each other and ended up chit-chatting. Meanwhile, the paps on duty were more than happy to click them together and guess what? As soon as the pictures went online, it became a talking point.

Check out the photos:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Vijay Deverakonda was dressed in a casual ash grey tee with black trousers and a beanie while Ananya looked pretty in a white crop top and ripped shorts. The two looked happy in each other's company as they headed for the shoot location.

Previously, they set the internet on fire with their pictures of their shoot where Vijay was seen riding the bike and Ananya comfortably seated on the front, giving major couple-in-love vibes. Looks like the movie is essentially going to be a love story with loads of action to complement it.

The yet-to-be-titled venture is being bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will be made in Hindi and other regional languages simultaneously.