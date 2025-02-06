Ananya Panday Was Uncomfortable Doing Liger With Vijay Deverakonda; Reveals Chunky Panday

Mumbai: Ananya Panday’s Bollywood journey has been filled with ups and downs, and one of the biggest disappointments in her career so far has been Liger (2022), co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. In a recent interview, her father, Chunky Panday, revealed that Ananya had reservations about doing the film and was unsure if she was ready for such a role.

Chunky Panday shared that his daughter was hesitant about accepting the film. “When she asked me if she should do this film… she was thinking that she was too young for it. She said, ‘Papa, I am too young to do this.’ She was uncomfortable. She said maybe I am too young for this. She was confused then,” he said to Mashable.

Despite the hype surrounding Liger, which marked Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office, collecting only ₹41 crore worldwide. Not only was the film heavily criticized, but Ananya Panday also faced trolling for her performance, with many calling her a misfit for the role.

Although Ananya has never openly spoken about her feelings towards the film, Chunky Panday’s revelation hints that she might have had doubts from the beginning. While she has moved on with other projects, Liger remains a film that neither she nor Vijay Deverakonda would likely want to revisit anytime soon.

On the work front, Ananya won accolades for her role in Call Me Bae and CTRL.