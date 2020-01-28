हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's cryptic Instagram banter with BFF Shanaya Kapoor

Recently, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of herself in a little red dress and Shanaya was in the mood for some banter, evident from the comment she dropped on Ananya's post.

Ananya Panday&#039;s cryptic Instagram banter with BFF Shanaya Kapoor
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: That Bollywood's new heartthrob Ananya Panday and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya share a BFF equation is known to many in the industry. It seems like Shanaya knows Ananya's moods only too well.

Recently, Ananya took to Instagram and posted a string of pictures of herself in a little red dress. Buddy Shanaya was in the mood for some banter, evident from the comment she dropped on Ananya's post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

left u on red 

A post shared by Ananya  (@ananyapanday) on

"Should I just post all? #mood," Shanaya commented, jokingly asking if she should share several images.

Ananya replied with a cryptic comment: "forever mood".

On the work front, Ananya is currently busy shooting for her next film "Khaali Peeli", co-starring Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Shanaya has served as assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movie "The Kargil Girl", and is gearing up for a Bollywood launch as a heroine in the future.

