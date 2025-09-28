'And-Sand Bol Rahe Hain': Salman Khan Subtly Jibes At Abhinav Kashyap On Bigg Boss 19

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan appeared to take an indirect jibe at Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap’s recent accusations against him and his family. Just a few days ago, Kashyap grabbed headlines after making serious allegations against the superstar and the Khan family.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode began on a lighter note, with Salman surprising contestant Tanya Mittal by wishing her a happy birthday and presenting her with a special singhasan inside the house.

Later, Salman delivered a pointed remark, saying, “Jo sab mere saath attach huye hai ya huye the, aajkal unki bhi baj rahi hai. Baithe-baithe log kuch bhi and sand bol rahe hain jinse mera talluk raha hai, aur jinhone kabhi meri tareef ki hai. Ab they don’t quite like me anymore. Aajkal log podcast me aake utpatang baatein karte hai kyunki unke paas koi kaam nahi hai. My request to you all is please koi kaam kar lo.”

He further advised contestants to focus on work, adding, “There is nothing better than work. No matter how you are feeling, what you are going through, you have to get up, take a shower, and land up at a job.”

Contestant Tanya Mittal had expressed a heartfelt wish to Salman on her birthday, saying, “I hope Salman sir becomes like family to me in Mumbai, so I don’t feel unsafe living there." Responding indirectly, Salman remarked that those who get attached to him are often targeted these days.

While Salman did not take Abhinav Kashyap’s name, his comments seemed aimed at the filmmaker, who recently accused the Khan family of being “vindictive” and alleged that they stole credit for Dabangg.

In a recent interview, Kashyap called Salman Khan a “gunda (goon),” claiming that the actor is uninterested in acting and only enjoys the power of being a celebrity. “He does a favour by turning up to work… Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai,” he said. Kashyap also alleged that the Khan family “targets those who disagree with them” and described them as “proven criminals.”

Kashyap concluded, “My opinion on Salman Khan and his family stands. They are not normal human beings. He’s out on bail. He’s a convicted criminal, out on bail. A criminal is a criminal. There are things that even I know.”