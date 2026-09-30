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  • /Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expresses gratitude to Ministry of Tourism for Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple development

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expresses gratitude to Ministry of Tourism for Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple development

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the development of Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple as a 'significant step' towards the strengthening of pilgrimage tourism in Andhra Pradesh.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expresses gratitude to Ministry of Tourism for Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple development
Image Credit: Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District website

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