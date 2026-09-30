/Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expresses gratitude to Ministry of Tourism for Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple development

Sharing the announcement on his X handle, Ganjendra Shekhawat wrote, "A significant step towards strengthening pilgrimage tourism in Andhra Pradesh. Under the PRASHAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism, Rs 34.29 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the revered Sri Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Nellore. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we continue to enhance pilgrimage infrastructure while preserving and celebrating India’s timeless spiritual heritage."