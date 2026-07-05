Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Anees Bazmee reveals how he convinced Nana Patekar to play Uday Shetty in Welcome

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story about casting Nana Patekar in Welcome. The director recalled how the veteran actor initially hesitated before wholeheartedly embracing the iconic role of Uday Shetty.

Published: Jul 05, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Anees Bazmee reveals how he convinced Nana Patekar to play Uday Shetty in Welcome
Image Credit: Instagram

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
58 Engineering colleges shut across India in 2025-26; UP, Maharashtra record highest closures: AICTE Data
AICTE1 min ago
2
Red Sea13 min ago
3
Akanksha Chamola15 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202618 min ago
5
India-Pakistan ties33 min ago