Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee set to deliver masterclass

The director will be seen talking about his journey of 35 years in the industry.

Anees Bazmee set to deliver masterclass

Mumbai: Director Anees Bazmee will be delivering a masterclass at an acting institute here, and says it is his way of giving back to the industry.

Bazmee, who has finished the London schedule of his upcoming film "Pagalpanti" and is about to start the Mumbai schedule, has been invited to deliver a masterclass at Anupam Kher's acting institute 'Actor Prepares' here.

The director will be seen talking about his journey of 35 years in the industry.

"I am glad that I have received the opportunity to share my journey and experiences with the future of our industry. This industry has given me a lot and this is one step towards giving it back," Bazmee said in a statement. 

To this, Kher added: "Anees Bazmee is amongst the finest directors in our industry. He has mastered the comedy film genre and it is a privilege for Actor Prepares students to interact with him and learn from his journey."

 

