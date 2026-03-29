Aneet Padda’s sister Reet deletes social media after backlash over calling ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ propaganda

Mumbai: Actress Aneet Padda’s sister Reet Padda is currently receiving an intense backlash for calling the recently released film ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, a propaganda.

In her social media posts, Reet said the Ranveer Singh-starrer film and the Anupam Kher starrer ‘The Kashmir Files’ are ‘propaganda’ films. She wrote, “For ‘Dhurandhar’, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is...different, who knows”.

Amid growing criticism, Reet has deleted her Instagram handle. In addition, Reet has also deleted her LinkedIn.

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She had also said that films like these push a certain narrative in the public discourse. She further mentioned, “The films apparently enjoy a bit of creative math, ‘32,000 women converted to Islam!’ when real cases barely scrape a few hundred. But hey, that's how propaganda works, right? Take a sliver of truth, sprinkle in some absurdly inflated numbers, and suddenly you've got a full blown narrative against a community. I never said the problems didn't exist, but these films clearly push a certain narrative and deviation is apparently optional. I'd love to hear about the ‘real’ ground reality from someone in the know...if only you weren't hiding behind a faceless, anonymous account”.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest box-office juggernauts in recent Indian cinema. The response has been overwhelmingly strong across markets. The film registered high occupancy rates, multiple sold-out shows, and strong traction in dubbed versions, indicating pan-India appeal. Industry figures like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anupam Kher praised its scale and performances, while critics highlighted its spectacle-driven storytelling. Ram Gopal Varma called its success a disruption to traditional filmmaking norms.

Culturally, the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise has evolved into a mass phenomenon. Its blend of hyper-stylized action, nationalism, and star power has resonated strongly with audiences, reflecting current cinematic trends. Viral moments, music, and even off-screen incidents have amplified its reach, turning it into more than just a film, a conversation driver. The sequel solidifies the franchise as a defining force in modern Bollywood spectacle cinema. However, the film has also riled up one section of the audience with many claiming it to be pro-establishment propaganda.