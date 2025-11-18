Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986552https://zeenews.india.com/people/aneet-padda-teases-paddas-in-paris-post-says-missing-her-loved-ones-2986552.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ANEET PADDA

Aneet Padda Teases 'Paddas In Paris' Post, Says Missing Her 'Loved Ones'

Aneet became an overnight sensation with the blockbuster “Saiyaara", co-starring Ahaan Panday, and is now all set to begin work on her next, “Shakti Shalini”.

|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 03:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aneet Padda Teases 'Paddas In Paris' Post, Says Missing Her 'Loved Ones'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Aneet Padda seems to be missing her loved ones. In her latest social media post, she admitted that she longed for things like falling asleep next to her mother, arguing with her sister, and her dad's snoring.

Posting some adorable photos and videos of her time in Paris, Aneet penned a sweet caption saying, "Paddas in Paris. Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you.

Papa, we missed your snoring there. And I love you. With all that I have. (sic)."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

From random selfies to goofy poses to enjoying the lovely music on the Paris street, to getting clicked in front of the Eiffel Tower, the post can give anyone wanderlust goals.

Aneet became an overnight sensation with the blockbuster “Saiyaara", co-starring Ahaan Panday, and is now all set to begin work on her next, “Shakti Shalini”.

However, before that, she will be appearing for her college final-year exams in December-January.

A source informed, “It is incredible that Aneet Padda is so young and she has become such a massive success story in our country. The Gen Z face of India is set to give her college final year exams in December and January before she starts shooting for her next, Dinesh Vijan’s Shakti Shalini, a film that she is headlining.”

For the unaware, Aneet is reportedly pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science.

“Aneet is currently studying for her final-year examinations. She is pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science and is neck deep balancing work and studies," the source shared.

They added, “Her schedule is being managed perfectly so that she can give ample time to her studies while finishing what is absolutely priority at the work front."

A part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, "Shakti Shalini" is likely to get a theatrical release by December 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bodoland Lottery Result Today
Bodoland Lottery Result 18-11-2025: Assam State Tuesday Lucky Draw OUT
Technology
India’s GCC Workforce To Almost Double To Touch 3.46 Million By 2030 In AI Era
UP Bagless School Programme
UP Launches 10-Day Bagless School Plan To Make Learning Fun For Class 6-8
delhi blast news
NIA Arrests Key Aide In Delhi Car Blast For Alleged Drone, Rocket Tech Support
Ukraine Rafale jets deal
100 Fighters: Is France's Massive Rafale Deal A Ticking Time Bomb For Russia?
Technology news
Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India; Check Specs, Price
3I ATLAS
Interstellar Comet 31/ATLAS Is Leaving Our Solar System: Watch It Live Here
BGIS
BGIS Is Among India's Top 10 Boys Boarding School
Madvi Hidma Killed
Most Wanted Maoist Madvi Hidma Linked To Dantewada Massacres Neutralised
Technology news
Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features And How To Install