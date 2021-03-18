हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aangelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie files 'proof' of domestic abuse claim against Brad Pitt

Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie has filed papers as evidence in the court in support of domestic abuse allegations against her former husband, actor-filmmaker Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie files &#039;proof&#039; of domestic abuse claim against Brad Pitt
Pic courtesy: Instagram/angelinajolieofflcial

Los Angeles: Actress-filmmaker Angelina Jolie has filed papers as evidence in the court in support of domestic abuse allegations against her former husband, actor-filmmaker Brad Pitt.

The 45-year-old actress has filed documents in the court that indicate she and her children are willing to offer "proof and authority in support" of their claims against Pitt. Jolie has agreed to provide testimony, along with the "testimony of minor children", a report in US Weekly said.

"If Angelina has more documentation to prove domestic violence towards her or the children, she can submit it as a supplemental offer to prove in trial," an American family law expert told the publication.

"She can say these are the documentation in addition to what she already presented. This could mean it's a more recent instance (of domestic violence), or further documentation related to what was presented before," the expert added.

The report further stated that all six of the former couple's kids -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12 -- could freely speak in court in their divorce hearings.

Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt told US Weekly that the filing is nothing but an attempt to merely "hurt" the 57-year-old actor.

"Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad," the source said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aangelina JolieBrad PittAngelina Joli- Brad Pitt separationdomestic abuseSeparation
Next
Story

Riteish Deshmukh turns hairstylist for injured wifey Genelia D'Souza in this mushy video - Watch

Must Watch

PT10M22S

Wrestler Ritika Phogat commits suicide after losing wrestling match