Angelina Jolie Visits Ukraine’s Kherson Amid Ongoing Russian Strikes, Helps Secure Release Of Detained Bodyguard: Reports

New Delhi: Hollywood actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made an unannounced visit to Kherson, a war-scarred city in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday.

This marks the actor’s second visit to the country since Russia launched its invasion.

Photographs of the visit have surfaced on social media. The Oscar-winning actress was seen wearing a bulletproof vest marked with Ukrainian insignia as she reportedly visited children’s hospitals and maternity wards in a region still facing daily Russian bombardment.

Ukrainian media reported that Jolie’s surprise visit came just days after a series of drone strikes in Kherson, which lies across the Dnieper River from Russian military positions. Pictures circulating online showed the actress in full protective gear, including a helmet and body armor, speaking to hospital staff.

Angelina Jolie arrives in Ukrainian-controlled Kherson, flanked by local bodyguards



One of them reportedly gets drafted by the Ukrainian army mid-trip



Ukrainian media claim she goes to a conscription office to get him released, caught on CCTV pic.twitter.com/fo6VTBuecK — RT (@RT_com) November 5, 2025

In another photo, the actress was seen posing with a Ukrainian soldier, whose face was blurred.

According to local reports, Jolie was accompanied by a team of bodyguards during her visit — one of whom was reportedly drafted into the Ukrainian Army mid-trip. She is said to have visited a conscription office to secure his release before continuing her humanitarian outreach.

The visit, however, has not been officially confirmed by Jolie or Ukrainian authorities.

Kherson, which was briefly occupied by Moscow in 2022, continues to face daily Russian bombardment.