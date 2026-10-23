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  • /Anil Kapoor gets emotional remembering Satish Kaushik: 'Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha...'

Anil Kapoor gets emotional remembering Satish Kaushik: 'Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha...'

India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Anil Kapoor gets emotional remembering Satish Kaushik: 'Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha...'
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Anil Kapoor gets emotional remembering Satish Kaushik: 'Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha...'
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