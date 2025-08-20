Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948924https://zeenews.india.com/people/anil-kapoor-pens-heartfelt-birthday-note-for-grandson-vayu-you-ve-filled-every-heart-with-joy-and-love-2948924.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ANIL KAPOOR

Anil Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Grandson Vayu: ‘You’ve Filled Every Heart With Joy And Love’

Anil Kapoor has shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his grandson, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, who celebrates his third birthday today. 

|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 03:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anil Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Grandson Vayu: ‘You’ve Filled Every Heart With Joy And Love’(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has wished his grandson Vayu on his birthday on Wednesday and said that from the moment he came into their lives, he has filled every heart with joy and love.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring Vayu, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

“Happy Birthday, Vayu! From the moment you came into our lives, you’ve filled every heart with joy and love. Sonam, Anand, Nani, Dadi, Dada, Rhea Masi, Karan and Aki — watching the way you all come together around him fills me with so much pride,” the actor added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Anil added: “Vayu is truly blessed to be surrounded by such thoughtful and loving parents and family. The way you care for him is a beautiful reminder of what truly matters in life. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and precious memories together. Love you all!

It was in May 2018, when Sonam and Anand got married after years of dating. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Up next, Anil will be seen in Suresh Triveni’s forthcoming action drama "Subedaar". Actress Radhikka Madan has been roped in as the leading lady for the much-hyped drama.

Set against the backdrop of India’s heartland, the film narrates the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Played by Anil) as he navigates the challenges of civilian life.

The primary look of Anil from the movie was unveiled on his 68th birthday.

The video opened with a visual of a house surrounded by many people banging the door and asking the soldier to come out. Then we saw Anil sitting on a chair in the house with a gun in his hand. The intensity and power were palpable in his eyes. Anil was heard saying, “Fauji tayyar (The solider is ready).”

“A special day calls for a special announcement (cake emoji). #Subedaar, new movie, coming soon," the video was captioned.

The drama has been produced by Vikram Malhotra, along with Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment banner.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK