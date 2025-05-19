Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor expressed his love and deep gratitude for his wife Sunita on their 41st wedding anniversary, while also fondly remembering his late mother and acknowledging Sunita's care and support for her in his absence.

Anil took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, featuring a beautiful series of photos capturing their journey from youthful days to the present. The collection also included family moments and memories of his late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 90.

The actor wrote in the caption section: “41 years of marriage, 52 years of togetherness — and not a day goes by when I don’t feel grateful for you, Sunita. From the very beginning, you weren’t just my partner — you were my support system, my constant, and the one who stood by me through every phase of life.”

He also honoured Sunita’s support towards his mother and also the life they've built together. “You were there for Mum in ways I never could be — caring for her, standing by her, and loving her like your own, especially when I was away working, which has been almost every day of my life.

I don’t know what I would’ve done without you. I only wish she were here today to wish us on our 41st anniversary… I know she is so proud of us, of the life we built together,” he said. He thanked his everything and wished her a “happy anniversary”.

Anil added: Thank you for being my friend, my wife, my soulmate — my everything. Here’s to our journey so far and all the beautiful years still to come. I love you endlessly, Sonu. Happy anniversary, my love. @kapoor.sunita.” Anil and Sunita, who are costume designers, got married in 1984. The couple have daughters Sonam, Rhea and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.