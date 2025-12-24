Anil Kapoor Turns 69: A Look At Actor’s MASSIVE Net Worth, Awards And Upcoming Movies

New Delhi: Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor celebrates his 69th birthday today, marking decades of an illustrious career in film, television, and business. Known for his evergreen charm and versatile performances, Kapoor continues to be one of the industry’s most influential figures.

Anil Kapoor's Net Worth

As of 2025, Kapoor’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 134 crore, accumulated through acting, endorsements, and various business ventures. According to GQ, he earns approximately Rs 12 crore annually, translating to around Rs 1 crore per month. Kapoor reportedly commands about Rs 2 crore for each film he signs, in addition to substantial earnings from television and production roles. His wealth supports a luxurious lifestyle that includes a sprawling Mumbai mansion in Juhu and a collection of high-end cars.

Award-Winning Career Highlights

Over the years, Kapoor has delivered several critically acclaimed performances, earning numerous awards:

Tezaab (1988) – Starring alongside Madhuri Dixit, Kapoor’s portrayal of Mahesh in this action-drama earned him the Filmfare Best Actor Award.

Beta (1992) – Playing Raju in this family drama, Kapoor’s nuanced performance won him another Filmfare Best Actor Award.

Pukar (2000) – As Major Jaidev in this patriotic thriller, Kapoor received the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Taal (1999) – Kapoor won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for his pivotal role in this musical romantic drama.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) – Playing the family patriarch, Kapoor’s commanding performance earned him a second Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award.

Upcoming Projects

Kapoor continues to be a sought-after actor in Bollywood, with several high-profile projects lined up:

King (2026) – An action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Kapoor will play the mentor to SRK’s character, alongside a star-studded cast including Arshad Warsi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and Abhay Verma.

Alpha (2026) – Part of the YRF Spy Universe, Kapoor stars as Colonel Vikrant Kaul, Chief of RAW. The film, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol, is now slated for release on April 17, 2026.

Welcome to the Jungle – The third installment in the popular franchise, led by Akshay Kumar, also features Arshad Warsi, Suneil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Disha Patani. Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s iconic roles from earlier films are absent, but the ensemble cast promises a fresh adventure for audiences.