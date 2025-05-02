Anil, Sanjay Kapoor Bring Mother Nirmal Kapoor’s Mortal Remains Home, Karan Johar And Others Pay Final Respects

New Delhi: Nirmal Kapoor, mother of Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor, passed away at the age of 90 on Friday (May 2). Several celebrities and Kapoor family members were seen arriving at their Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. In a viral video, heartbroken Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, along with Arjun Kapoor, were seen bringing home their mother Nirmal Kapoor's mortal remains.

The grieving Kapoor family was seen sitting in silence as they brought Nirmal Kapoor home. The viral video captured heartbreaking visuals through the ambulance window. Her last rites will be performed in Mumbai on May 3.

Kapoor Family And Friends Offer Condolences

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor was seen being comforted by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in a video online. Shikhar was seen with an armrest, possibly due to an injury on his left hand. The two were spotted talking right outside the main door of the house as she arrived to pay respects to her grandmother.

Kapoor family members and industry friends, including Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar, and Rajkumar Santoshi, among other celebrities, arrived at the residence to offer their condolences.

Nirmal Kapoor was the wife of the late film producer Surinder Kapoor and mother to four children Boney, Anil, Sanjay and Reena Kapoor Marwah. In addition to being the mother of four talented children, she was also the grandmother of celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Mohit Marwah.