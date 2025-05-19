Animal Actress Rashmika Mandanna Goes International: Befriends The Adorable Stitch!
Rashmika Mandanna is back this time with her latest post featuring her new ‘BFF’ - the chaotic yet adorable Stitch from Walt Disney Studios’ much-anticipated upcoming summer entertainment film Lilo & Stitch.
Rashmika Mandanna, known for her entertaining and popular roles, memorable gestures and her quirky love for all things pop-culture, is seen having fun with the blue alien Stitch, blending much-hope and excitement among fans.
"Too cute to handle,& too crazy to miss. My bestie
stitch is making me simp with madness and bliss!"
Please tell me I'm not the only one losing it over him.
Psssstt.. Oh, he is gonna be in cinemas from 23rd May!
#Lilo&Stitch she hinted at a fun new friendship brewing.
"Lilo & Stitch” is wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.
A live-action reimagining of Disney’s animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch" is set to release in Indian theatres on May 23, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
