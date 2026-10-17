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  • /Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to wed in November: Telangana CMO confirms reception details

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to wed in November: Telangana CMO confirms reception details

Music director Anirudh Ravichander and SRH owner Kavya Maran are set to marry in November, with a grand reception scheduled in Chennai on November 21, as officially confirmed by the Telangana Chief Minister's office.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to wed in November: Telangana CMO confirms reception details
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to wed in November: Telangana CMO confirms reception details
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