/Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran to wed in November: Telangana CMO confirms reception details

The news of the music director's wedding was confirmed after the Telangana Chief Minister's office put out a post on its X timeline saying that Sun Group Chairman Kalanidhi Maran and his wife Kavery Maran had called on the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee hills to invite him to the wedding reception of his daughter Kavya Maran, which was to be held in Chennai on November 21.