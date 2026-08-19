Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran wedding update: Date, venue & what you should know

New Delhi: One of the top Indian musicians Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran's impending wedding news has once again taken centre stage on social media. While rumours suggest the couple is likely to tie the knot soon this year, speculation over the date and venue too has kept the gossip alive among netizens.
A report by Lets Cinema claims that Anirudh and Kavya might get married on November 10 in Greece. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has confirmed their marriage news as of now.
The marriage is likely to take place two days after Diwali, adding to the festive fervour, as per media reports.
What added to the speculation about Anirudh and Kavya's relationship was Anirudh's uncle and veteran actor YG Mahendran's confirmation about his wedding. Without revealing the bride's name, Mahendran said indeed the composer is getting married soon. This made fans believe that the news about the couple is true.
Anirudh's uncle and veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran has confirmed the wedding news in his recent interview with KPTV. He said: "That boy is a very soft person. I hope something is stopping him, not someone. I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding. Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married."
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of the Sun Group. She is the co-owner and head of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League, and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred.
Anirudh Ravichander was born as the son of Indian actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander. He is the nephew of Latha Rajinikanth, and cousin of Aishwarya, Soundarya and Hrishikesh; Rajinikanth is his uncle. Anirudh's great-grandfather was the director K Subramanyam, a filmmaker in the 1930s.
He reportedly earned Rs 10 crore for composing the music for Jawan. His fee for subsequent films like Leo and Jailer was reportedly Rs 8 crore each.
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