Anirudh Ravichander marrying SRH owner Kavya Maran? Close relative says 'YES'

New Delhi: The marriage buzz around famous musician Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran is refusing to settle down. Rumours are rife that the stunning couple are all set to tie the knot soon, after dating for a brief time. Now, a close relative of the musician has reacted to the development.
Anirudh's uncle and veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran has confirmed the wedding news in his recent interview with KPTV. Mahendran described Anirudh as a 'very soft and grounded boy', and he also congratulated him in advance.
"From what I've heard, they are going to get married. That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father's business genes. They're a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business," he said.
Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman and founder of the Sun Group. She is the co-owner and head of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League, and Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred.
Anirudh Ravichander was born as the son of Indian actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander. He is the nephew of Latha Rajinikanth, and cousin of Aishwarya, Soundarya and Hrishikesh; Rajinikanth is his uncle. Anirudh's great-grandfather was the director K Subramanyam, a filmmaker in the 1930s. He reportedly earned Rs 10 crore for composing the music for Jawan. His fee for subsequent films like Leo and Jailer was reportedly Rs 8 crore each.
Last year, a viral video of Anirudh along with IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran surfaced online where they can be seen walking around together on the streets of New York City. Kavya Maran and Anirudh's spotting together in NYC got rumour mills working extra mile, wondering if they are dating. The two were clicked reportedly by a UK-based travel vlogger.
After users' speculation, the video was taken-off but screenshots flooded all over the social media.
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