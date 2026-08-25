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  • /Anirudh Ravichander teams up with National Award-winner Kasarla Shyam for Nani's 'The Paradise'

Anirudh Ravichander teams up with National Award-winner Kasarla Shyam for Nani's 'The Paradise'

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and National Award-winning lyricist Kasarla Shyam have teamed up for a major track in Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise, with makers teasing the release of the movie's second single alongside a candid studio moment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Anirudh Ravichander teams up with National Award-winner Kasarla Shyam for Nani's 'The Paradise'
Image Credit: instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Anirudh Ravichander teams up with National Award-winner Kasarla Shyam for Nani's 'The Paradise'
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