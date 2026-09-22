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  • /Anjali Arora reveals how she got Mata Sita role in Shri Ramayan Katha, says 'I visited Hanuman temple every Tuesday'

Anjali Arora reveals how she got Mata Sita role in Shri Ramayan Katha, says 'I visited Hanuman temple every Tuesday'

Shri Ramayan Katha: Anjali Arora said she has tried to approach the character with complete sincerity and has worked on understanding the qualities associated with Mata Sita.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 12:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 12:11 PM IST
Anjali Arora reveals how she got Mata Sita role in Shri Ramayan Katha, says 'I visited Hanuman temple every Tuesday'
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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