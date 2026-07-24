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  • /Anjana Singh files FIR over AI-generated morphed media and threatening campaign involving her daughter

Anjana Singh files FIR over AI-generated morphed media and threatening campaign involving her daughter

Anjana Singh has filed a cybercrime complaint in Lucknow alleging that Khesari Lal Yadav’s team, including his manager, circulated objectionable AI-generated media of her and her 11-year-old daughter alongside issuing threats online.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Anjana Singh files FIR over AI-generated morphed media and threatening campaign involving her daughter
Image Credit: @anjana singh/instagram

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