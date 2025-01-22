Advertisement
ANJINI DHAWAN

Anjini Dhawan Confirms Role In Salman Khan-Starrer Sikandar - Deets Inside

Anjini Dhawan's debut in Binny and Family earned her widespread praise for her natural screen presence and ability to portray complex emotions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2025, 03:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anjini Dhawan Confirms Role In Salman Khan-Starrer Sikandar - Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After impressing audiences and critics alike with her debut performance in Binny and Family, Anjini Dhawan is ready to take the next big step in her career. The young actress recently confirmed via an Instagram post of the Sikandar teaser announcement. She will be starring in the highly anticipated film Sikandar, alongside Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.  

WHO IS ANJINI DHAWAN

She is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and Reena Dhawan. The granddaughter of veteran actor Anil Dhawan who is David Dhawan's brother. She was recently spotted at Aaliyah Kashyap's (Anurag Kashyap's daughter) cocktail party last night in Estella, Mumbai.  Anjini is Varun Dhawan's cousin sister.

Anjini’s debut in Binny and Family earned her widespread praise for her natural screen presence and ability to portray complex emotions. With Sikandar, she is set to bring that same charm and dedication to a bigger platform.

SIKANDAR RELEASE

Sikandar promises to be an action-packed drama with a compelling storyline. While details about Anjini’s role are still under wraps, industry insiders suggest that her character will play a significant part in the film’s narrative, showcasing her versatility as an actor.  

Sikandar is set to hit the screens this Eid.

