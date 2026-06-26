/Anjini Dhawan Exclusive: 'Working with Salman Khan was a huge learning curve; debut is just one chapter, not the entire story'

Hailing from a filmy family, Gen Z actress Anjini Dhawan's professional choice to become an actress didn't come as a surprise to many. However, her choice of debut (Binny and Family) did reflect on the kind of films she wants to experiment with. For the uninitiated, she is the daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and Reena Dhawan. The granddaughter of veteran actor Anil Dhawan who is David Dhawan's brother. She told Zee Media Digital on why she picked a non-glam debut launch and what kind of roles as a Gen Z actress, she would like to explore.
Q. Instead of a big banner launch, you chose a not-so-glamourous debut. How was your experience of working with veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in ‘Binny And Family’?
For me, the most important thing was to begin my journey with a story that genuinely resonated with me. While a lot of attention in our industry naturally goes towards the scale of a debut, I was more focused on the opportunity to learn and grow as an actor. Binny And Family gave me that platform. It was a film driven by emotions, relationships and performances, and I felt that was the right place for me to start.
Working with Pankaj sir was an incredible experience because he brings so much depth and authenticity to every scene. He has this ability to make even the simplest moments feel powerful, and just observing him taught me so much about the craft. There was never a sense of trying to impress people; it was about being truthful to the character and the story. I genuinely believe that careers are built over time. A debut is just one chapter, not the entire story. I wanted my first project to challenge me, teach me something, and help me develop as a performer. Looking back, I feel grateful that my journey started with an experience that prioritized learning and storytelling above everything else.
Q. Playing Nisha in ‘Sikandar’ alongside Salman Khan was a big leap in scale — how did that role differ from your debut?
The scale was completely different, but what stayed the same was my approach as an actor. In Binny And Family, I was focused on understanding relationships and emotions. In Sikandar, I had to adapt to a much bigger canvas while still making my character feel authentic. Working alongside Salman sir also taught me how to remain calm and confident in high-pressure environments. It was a huge learning curve and a reminder that no matter the scale, the audience connects with honesty.
Q. As a Gen Z actress, what kind of roles or genres are you hoping to explore next?
I think my generation is fortunate because audiences today are more open than ever before. They’re not looking at actors through a fixed lens anymore - they appreciate versatility and are willing to embrace performers who take risks. That’s something I find very exciting. As an actor, I don’t want to be restricted to a particular genre or image. I’d love to explore everything from romantic dramas and slice-of-life stories to action films, thrillers and emotionally complex characters. The dream is to build a body of work where every project feels different from the last and allows me to discover a new side of myself as a performer. At the same time, I’m very conscious about choosing roles that leave an impact. Whether it’s a commercial entertainer or a content-driven film, I want to be part of stories that people remember and connect with. I think longevity comes from constantly evolving, challenging yourself and refusing to become predictable. That’s the kind of career I aspire to have.
Q. Growing up with Varun Dhawan, Anil Dhawan, and David Dhawan in the family, was acting always the plan, or did you arrive at it on your own terms?
Being surrounded by cinema definitely sparked my curiosity, but acting became a choice only when I discovered how much I loved the craft myself. Watching my family taught me the glamour people see, but also the discipline and hard work that happen behind the scenes. Eventually, I realised that if I entered this profession, I wanted to do it because I genuinely loved acting, not because it was expected of me.
Q. Sajna with Stebin Ben was a different format from film — how did you approach performing for a music video?
A music video is interesting because you have to tell an entire emotional story in just a few minutes. There are fewer dialogues, so your expressions and body language become even more important. Sajna taught me how much can be communicated without words. It was a beautiful experience and gave me a different understanding of screen presence.
Q. What’s something about Anjini the person that audiences wouldn’t guess from your roles so far?
People often assume I’m very outgoing because of the profession I’m in, but I’m actually quite observant and introspective. I enjoy spending time with family, travelling, and simply watching people and their behaviour. As an actor, those observations become very useful because every character is inspired by real emotions and real people.
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