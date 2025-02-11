New Delhi: Actor Ankit Anil Sharma, renowned for his performances in Gulaab Gang, Turtle (a National Award-winning film), Waah Zindagi, Mimamsa, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is gearing up for his next major role in the historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandana, is set for release on February 14th.

Sharma takes on the role of Santaji Gorpade, a legendary Maratha warrior, known for his bravery and immense strength. Reflecting on his character, he shares, "Santaji Gorpade is known for his immense strength and bravery. He is said to have taken revenge on Aurangzeb after the death of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He was a fierce and valiant warrior who defeated the Mughal forces in many battles. What makes his character unique in Chhaava is that he stood by Sambhaji Maharaj until the very end, fighting alongside him without ever leaving his side. Beyond this, I cannot reveal much more as there are suspenseful elements to the story. To learn more about his journey, I would encourage you to watch the film!"

Sharma goes on to talk about his collaboration with the acclaimed director Laxman Utekar. "Working with Laxman Sir was a dream for me," he says. "I would watch his films or hear his name, I would think, ‘I want to work with him one day.’ All of his previous films, like Mimi, Luka Chuppi, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, were not just clean and family-friendly but also deeply connected to human emotions.”

After his audition for Chhaava, Sharma received a call that Utekar wanted to meet him. ""I was so nervous," he recalls. “When I met him, I was anxious, but he immediately sensed it and asked, ‘Ankit, would you like some water?’ I said yes, and I ended up drinking an entire bottle in one go! Then, he began giving me the brief. He started telling me every single detail of the film. I’ve never heard such a thorough narration before. He remembered every dialogue of the script and explained every scene in depth. While he was speaking, I could see the intensity in his eyes, and I realized how passionate he was about making a film on Sambhaji Maharaj.”

On set, Utekar’s clear vision left a lasting impression on Sharma. "The way he directed made it clear that he knew exactly what he wanted," he says. "After the look test, I was a little overweight at the time, and he came up to me and said, ‘Ankit, you are playing Santaji, a warrior, and you need to physically work hard now. Remember, you are a companion to Sambhaji Maharaj, so look the part.’”

Sharma also recalls a pivotal moment during an action sequence, where Utekar pushed him to tap into his warrior spirit. "He said, ‘Ankit, don’t forget that you are a soldier of Sambhaji Maharaj. You have to fight alongside him. When you face the enemy, fight like you're really wielding a sword. Don’t just act; feel it.’”

Sharma’s journey to landing the role of Santaji Gorpade began with an audition through Anticasting Casting Company. With a deep background in theater, Sharma felt an instant connection to the role. "I have been involved in theatre for many years, and you could say that my acting journey started with theatre. After that, I went to FTII (Film and Television Institute of India). My very first play in theatre was Jag Utha Hai Raigad, which was based on the life of Shivaji and Sambhaji Maharaj. In that play, I portrayed the role of Sambhaji Maharaj. Since then, I’ve had a deep love and respect for Sambhaji Maharaj," he shares.

Excited about the audition opportunity, Sharma even showed up wearing a costume he had previously worn in the play. "I immediately said yes to the audition and even told the casting director, ‘I already have the costume, can I audition in that?’ He laughed and said, ‘Yes, absolutely, go ahead!’ And so, I did the audition in the costume.”

As the release of Chhaava approaches, Sharma’s dedication to portraying Santaji Gorpade with both physical and emotional depth is evident. Fans are eagerly anticipating his transformation into the warrior who played such a crucial role in Maratha history.