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  • /Ankit Baliyan murder case: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hits back at SP over criticism, promises strict action

Ankit Baliyan murder case: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hits back at SP over criticism, promises strict action

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak promised strict action in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan in Shamli while hitting back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for politicising the law and order situation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Ankit Baliyan murder case: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hits back at SP over criticism, promises strict action
Image Credit: ANI

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Ankit Baliyan murder case: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak hits back at SP over criticism, promises strict action
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