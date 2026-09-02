Shamli: The wife of slain Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan has demanded stringent action against all those accused in his murder, saying the family has "not been given complete justice yet" and that the remaining accused are still at large.
The Terahvin ceremony of Haryanvi singer and actor Ankit Baliyan, who was fatally shot in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on August 26, was held on Wednesday with family members and relatives participating in traditional rituals and a havan. Police personnel were deployed in the area as the ceremony took place.
Baliyan was shot dead while stepping out of a gym in Shamli district. His murder has triggered demands from his family for the arrest and prosecution of all those allegedly involved in the killing.
Speaking to ANI, Baliyan's wife Swati said the family had not yet received complete justice, noting that only two accused had been apprehended so far.
"We have not been given complete justice yet. Only two accused have been caught so far. I have heard that the main accused is from a very good and wealthy family. We are from a rural family and do not have a large family," she said.
Swati demanded stringent action against all those allegedly involved in the murder and urged the government to ensure that the main accused did not escape the law.
"I want the government to take action against all the accused as soon as possible. I would also like to tell all the politicians that no one should do politics over this matter. They should understand the pain that we are going through," she said.
She also appealed to political leaders, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to understand the family's situation and refrain from politicising the case.
"We want justice. Our financial situation is also not good. We have put all the family's wealth into him. Our family is in debt and our only son is gone. Our house has been destroyed in a way. But the saddest thing is that the accused are still roaming freely," Swati said.
Baliyan's sister-in-law Reena also demanded action against all those allegedly involved in the murder.
"We want all those responsible to be punished. It is important to reach the root of the tree, not just cut its branches. Otherwise, the same network could emerge again and destroy someone else," she told ANI.
She claimed that several people were allegedly involved in the case and urged authorities to take action against all of them.
"We want all the eight to ten accused in this case to be brought to justice. Before anyone else does something like this, they should think a hundred times," Reena said.
Reena said she had conveyed the family's concerns to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the police investigation so far.
"In this case, there should be no slackness at all. We are satisfied with the way the proceedings are moving forward. My only request is that no political issue should be raised and that we should be helped in getting justice for him," she said.
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said on Monday that the investigation had uncovered the involvement of a network connected to the Gogi gang in Baliyan's murder.
"The investigation has revealed the involvement of a network connected to the Gogi gang behind this murder. On August 26-27, responsibility for the murder was claimed on social media through an Instagram account linked to Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuri. This claim is also being investigated as part of the ongoing probe," the DGP said.
Police have also said that two prime suspects in the case were killed during a police operation.
The investigation into the alleged social-media claim and the broader network behind the killing remains underway.
Following the murder, Shamli Police launched a district-wide vehicle-checking and containment operation to prevent the suspects from escaping.
Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said the SWAT team, surveillance unit, station house officers, additional superintendent of police and circle officers were deployed to track the suspects.
"I had ordered the implementation of a blockade plan from midnight to 6 am to ensure that no vehicle could enter the district without being checked," Singh said.
According to the SP, at around 4 am, SHO Virendra Kasana of Hijana was checking vehicles near his police station when he noticed a motorcycle approaching from the direction of Karnal.
"When he attempted to stop it, two criminals riding the motorcycle immediately opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape, although his vehicle was hit by a bullet. He immediately sent a message over the wireless," Singh said.
The suspects allegedly fled towards Kairana, where another police team attempted to stop them.
Singh said Kotwali SHO Dharmendra Gautam also tried to intercept the suspects, but they allegedly opened fire, shattering the windshield of the police vehicle.
"Since an alert had already been broadcast over the wireless, our SWAT team, surveillance in-charge, SHOs, CO City, ASP and CO Kairana all arrived at the scene," the SP said.
The suspects were subsequently cornered during the police operation.
Shamli Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Baliyan's killing, including whether an old dispute involving the Gogi gang may have played a role.
Officials are also examining the social-media claim of responsibility and the alleged network connected to the murder.
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