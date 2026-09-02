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  • /Ankit Baliyan's wife says 'not been given complete justice yet, accused still roaming freely'; demands stringent action in singer's murder case

Ankit Baliyan's wife says 'not been given complete justice yet, accused still roaming freely'; demands stringent action in singer's murder case

Ankit Baliyan murder: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said on Monday that the investigation had uncovered the involvement of a network connected to the Gogi gang in Baliyan's murder.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Ankit Baliyan's wife says 'not been given complete justice yet, accused still roaming freely'; demands stringent action in singer's murder case
Image Credit: File Photo/Instragram

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