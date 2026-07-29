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  • /Ankita Konwar celebrates serene moments with Milind Soman by honouring ancient culture on Guru Purnima

Ankita Konwar celebrates serene moments with Milind Soman by honouring ancient culture on Guru Purnima

Ankita Konwar shared some serene glimpses from a temple visit with her husband, actor Milind Soman on Guru Purnima. She reflects on gratitude, spirituality, and importance of ancient culture and traditions.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Ankita Konwar celebrates serene moments with Milind Soman by honouring ancient culture on Guru Purnima
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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