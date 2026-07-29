/Ankita Konwar celebrates serene moments with Milind Soman by honouring ancient culture on Guru Purnima

She wrote, “On this Guru Purnima, I bow with gratitude to the incredible gurus I have had the opportunity to learn from. The people who changed my life with their wisdom, love and courage. The places that taught me resilience and softness. The culture that’s as old as some emotions for allowing me to experience it. And the Guru who said “Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana”. Every experience that brings us closer to truth becomes a guru. Happy Guru Purnima.”