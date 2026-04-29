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NewsEntertainmentPeopleAnkita Lokhande misses her ‘baby Scotch,’ shares throwback video with late Sushant Singh Rajput
ANKITA LOKHANDE

Ankita Lokhande misses her ‘baby Scotch,’ shares throwback video with late Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande recently went down the memory lane and shared a throwback video from the sets of her iconic show 'Pavitra Rishta,' where she had introduced her puppy.

|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 03:45 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Ankita has been a devoted pet parent and is known for her love for animals
  • She shared a heartfelt video remembering her beloved pet Labrador, Scotch
  • Scotch held a special place in her life and was also close to Sushant Singh Rajput
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Ankita Lokhande misses her ‘baby Scotch,’ shares throwback video with late Sushant Singh RajputPic Credit: Ankita Lokhande, Instagram

Mumbai: Television superstar Ankita Lokhande took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she shared a heartfelt video remembering her beloved pet Labrador, Scotch. The video clip shared by Ankita seems to be a throwback interview from the sets of her iconic show Pavitra Rishta, where she had introduced her then-new pet, a puppy named Scotch, whom she had recently brought home. The clip also features late actor Sushant Singh Rajput sitting beside her.

In the video, Ankita is seen fondly talking about her new baby, Scotch, and even jokingly saying that she had brought home someone “even more special” than Sushant’s character Manav, referring to her pet.

 
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A post shared by Nishaa (@lokhandeankita.fan)

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Over the years, Ankita has been a devoted pet parent and is known for her love for animals.

Apart from Scotch, she also has a pet named Hachtie, who earlier frequently featured on her social media account.

Scotch, in particular, held a special place in her life and was also close with Sushant Singh Rajput during the time Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship.

Ankita, back then would share many videos of both Scotch and Sushant having a ball of a time together.

Currently, Ankita is a pet parent to a Persian cat whom she fondly calls as Mau Lokhande Jain.

The actress' husband Vicky Jain is equally close to the fur baby.

Talking about Pavitra Rishta, the show that starred Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput, remains one of Indian television’s most loved shows.

Ankita essayed the role of a simple girl Archana and Sushant Singh Rajput played the character of Manav.

Their on-screen pairing was a superhit back then and is considered to be one of the most loved paintings till date.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut completes 20 years in showbiz, shares first portfolio that got her 'Gangster' role

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