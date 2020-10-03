Ankita Lokhande shares video with her family, and beau Vicky Jain - Watch

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star Ankita Lokhande has been an active voice in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Ankita is also an avid social media user, who usually posts regularly on Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande's latest post is about her family and how staying united is important. The video also featured her beau, Vicky Jain. Her caption reads: 7 Wonders of our life

Can u replace these 7wonders of your life ??

No I don’t think so ...

Wonders of my life

Recently, Ankita's father Shashikant Lokhande was unwell and hospitalised a few days back. She had posted a picture with mother Vandana Lokhande and father, thanking them and expressing her gratitude.

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput were together for nearly 6 years before heading for different directions. She has been a strong support system to the late actor's family in fighting for justice.

The actress is now in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain. The duo has been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions and has several adorable pictures on social media.