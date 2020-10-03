हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande shares video with her family, and beau Vicky Jain - Watch

Ankita Lokhande's latest post is about her family and how staying united is important. The video also featured her rumoured beau Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande shares video with her family, and beau Vicky Jain - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star Ankita Lokhande has been an active voice in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Ankita is also an avid social media user, who usually posts regularly on Instagram.

Ankita Lokhande's latest post is about her family and how staying united is important. The video also featured her beau, Vicky Jain. Her caption reads: 7 Wonders of our life 

Can u replace these 7wonders of your life ??
No I don’t think so ...

Wonders of my life 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Can u replace these 7wonders of your life ?? No I don’t think so ... Wonders of my life 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Recently, Ankita's father Shashikant Lokhande was unwell and hospitalised a few days back. She had posted a picture with mother Vandana Lokhande and father, thanking them and expressing her gratitude. 

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput were together for nearly 6 years before heading for different directions. She has been a strong support system to the late actor's family in fighting for justice. 

The actress is now in a relationship with businessman Vicky Jain. The duo has been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions and has several adorable pictures on social media. 

 

Tags:
Ankita Lokhandevicky jainAnkita Lokhande boyfriendSushant Singh Rajput
Next
Story

I’ve always worried about how I looked; my hips too wide, my thighs too wobbly: Ileana D'Cruz on battling body issues
  • 64,73,544Confirmed
  • 1,00,842Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,45,82,924Confirmed
  • 10,27,823Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M29S

What is the importance of Atal tunnel?