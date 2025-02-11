Ankita Lokhande Slaps Vicky Jain For His Comment On Their Love; ‘Tu Kuch Bhi Bolta Hai’

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s playful banter on Laughter Chefs Season 2 took an unexpected turn when a lighthearted joke seemed to leave Ankita disappointed. The couple, known for their frequent ups and downs, once again grabbed attention with their dynamic on the show.

It all began when comedian Bharti Singh asked Vicky about his definition of love. Before he could answer, Ankita jumped in, describing love as “a beautiful feeling that also includes fights.” Krushna Abhishek interrupted her, joking that love is not about occasional fights but constant fights, leaving Vicky in splits.

However, the conversation took a surprising turn when Ankita made a remark about their relationship, calling Vicky a “buddha” and joking that his love was “forced” on her. Vicky then made a comment that left Ankita visibly upset. He said, “Mujhe kabhi kabhi lagta hai yeh pyaar hua nahi, thopa gaya hai” (I sometimes feel this love was not natural but forced).

Ankita, seemingly hurt by the remark, acted as if she was leaving the set, saying, “Main jaati hu. Tu jaa, pyaar thopa hai na tujhpe” (I’m leaving. You go, since love was forced on you). Vicky followed her, trying to lighten the mood.

Amidst all this, Krushna Abhishek added to the fun by handing Ankita a shoe, joking that it was Vicky’s mealtime. In response, Ankita playfully threw the shoe near Vicky and said, “Lo, khao” (Here, eat). She even jokingly slapped him, keeping up the humor.

Despite the lighthearted setting, this exchange once again hinted at the underlying tension between the couple, whose relationship has been under the spotlight ever since Bigg Boss 17. Whether it was just playful teasing or a reflection of real emotions, fans certainly have a lot to talk about.