Ankita Lokhande stuns in rich red saree at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations

Television star Ankita Lokhande brought traditional elegance to the festive season as she arrived at Ektaa Kapoor’s grand Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai.
Embracing a classic ethnic look for the auspicious occasion, Ankita Lokhande stepped out in a striking rich red saree paired with heavy statement gold jewellery. The actress tied her hair back, adorning it with traditional hair accessories that complemented her festive look. Posing warmly for the photographers gathered outside Ektaa Kapoor's residence, Ankita flashed a broad smile for the camera before heading inside to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.
Pictures and videos of the Pavitra Rishta star quickly surfaced on social media, drawing widespread praise from fans for her effortless grace and classic styling.
Ankita was joined by a galaxy of television and film personalities arriving at the venue. Actor Aly Goni made a stylish appearance in a black ensemble highlighted with colorful detailing, while industry stalwarts like Jeetendra and Chunky Panday were also seen making their way inside the venue.
Amidst the high-profile festive turnout, media cameras caught an awkward moment between estranged couple Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna. Standing at opposite ends of the crowded venue, the former couple briefly exchanged a glance but refrained from initiating a conversation or speaking to each other.
Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur after reportedly hitting it off during an audition. The couple kept their personal lives strictly under wraps throughout their nearly ten-year marriage.
However, their relationship fell under intense public scrutiny in 2026 when Akanksha revealed on the reality show Lock Upp Season 2 that the two had been living separately for roughly a year and were officially heading toward a divorce.
Akanksha originally revealed the separation on Lock Upp 2 to strengthen her position in the competition. While her stint ended on August 5, 2026, during the penultimate elimination alongside Varun Yadav, her candid remarks regarding her marriage dominated headlines throughout the season.
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