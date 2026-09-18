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Ankita Lokhande stuns in rich red saree at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations

Ankita Lokhande dazzled in a rich red saree as she led the celebrity arrivals at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations, where estranged couple Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna also crossed paths.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Ankita Lokhande stuns in rich red saree at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations
Image Credit: Instagram

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Ankita Lokhande stuns in rich red saree at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations
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