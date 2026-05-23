Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Remo D'Souza seek blessings at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple

Remo D'Souza, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain visited the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday night to attend the sacred Shayan Aarti of Lord Mahakaleshwar and seek blessings at the Jyotirlinga shrine.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, Remo D’Souza arrived at the temple along with his wife, followed by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, around 10 pm to take part in the late-night spiritual ceremony. The trio joined other devotees gathered at the temple premises for the auspicious ritual.

Darshan from Nandi Hall During Aarti

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Inside the temple, the celebrities were seated in the Nandi Hall, where they witnessed the Shayan Aarti of Lord Mahakal. The ritual, considered one of the most significant nightly ceremonies at the shrine, drew a large number of devotees.

After the aarti, the trio offered prayers to Nandi Maharaj and followed the traditional practice of whispering their wishes into Nandi’s ears. They later proceeded towards the Silver Gate area to receive blessings from Lord Mahakaleshwar.

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Photos and videos from their visit quickly circulated online, drawing warm reactions from fans. The Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee also welcomed and felicitated the visitors after the ceremony.

This was not the first spiritual visit for the celebrities, as Ankita Lokhande had recently visited the temple with her husband, while Remo D’Souza has made multiple visits in the past, often sharing glimpses of his devotional trips.

The Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain remains one of India’s most revered pilgrimage sites, frequently visited by devotees, including public figures from the entertainment and political spheres.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen as contestants on Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. The popular celebrity couple joined the revamped third season of the show as returning participants.

About Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment

Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment is an Indian comedy-cooking reality series that combines fun culinary challenges with light-hearted entertainment and unscripted moments. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. Featuring popular television personalities paired together in the kitchen, the show delivers a mix of cooking, comedy and celebrity banter.