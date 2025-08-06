Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain’s House Help’s Missing Daughter Found Safe; Couple Expresses Gratitude To Mumbai Police

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Mumbai Police after the safe return of their house help’s daughter and her friend, who had gone missing a few days ago.

“UPDATE: GIRLS FOUND SAFE We’re relieved and overjoyed to share that Saloni and Neha have been found SAFE,” the couple shared in a statement.

They further added, “A heartfelt thank you to @MumbaiPolice for acting swiftly and with such dedication — you truly are the BEST. And thank you to every Mumbaikar who shared and supported us. Your prayers and help made all the difference. Grateful beyond words.”

Ankita Lokhande’s House Help’s Daughter and Friend Had Gone Missing in Mumbai

Earlier, Ankita had filed an FIR and taken to Instagram to appeal to the public for help after her house help’s daughter and her friend went missing.

She revealed that the two girls, identified as Saloni and Neha, had been missing since Thursday morning, July 31. She also shared photos of them, stating they were last seen around 10 AM in the Vakola area of Santacruz (East), Mumbai.

Despite the FIR being lodged at Malvani Police Station, their whereabouts had remained unknown for some time.

Ankita Referred to the Missing Girls as ‘Family’

Calling the girls “family,” Ankita expressed deep concern in her post: “They are not just part of our home , they’re family. We are deeply worried and request everyone, especially @MumbaiPolice and #Mumbaikars, to help us spread the word and assist in any way possible to bring them back safely. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please reach out immediately or report to the nearest police station.”

She ended her post with a heartfelt plea: “Your support and prayers mean everything right now. @devendra_fadnavis @mieknathshinde @ajitpawarspeaks @cpmumbaipolice @mla_aslamshaikh @vikaashagarwall — Vicky & Ankita.”

Ankita Lokhande was last seen on Bigg Boss and is currently appearing in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, a comedy-based cooking competition show. The show premiered on Colors TV in January 2025 and is hosted by Bharti Singh, with Harpal Singh Sokhi as judge. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.