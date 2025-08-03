New Delhi: TV actress Ankita Lokhande has filed an FIR and appealed to the public for help after her house help’s daughter and her friend went missing.

Ankita shared a post on Instagram stating that the two girls, identified as Saloni and Neha, have been missing since Thursday morning. She also shared photos of the girls, who were last seen in the Vakola area of Santacruz (East), Mumbai, around 10 AM on July 31.

The Pavitra Rishta actress mentioned that despite lodging an FIR, the girls' whereabouts remain unknown.

In her post, Ankita wrote: “Urgent: Missing alert . Our house help Kanta’s daughter and her daughter’s friend, Saloni and Neha, have been missing since 31st July, 10 AM. They were last seen near the Vakola area. An FIR has already been filed at Malvani Police Station, but their whereabouts are still unknown.”

Ankita Calls the Missing Girls “Family”

Calling the girls “family,” Ankita expressed deep concern: “They are not just part of our home, they’re family. We are deeply worried and request everyone, especially @MumbaiPolice and #Mumbaikars, to help us spread the word and assist in any way possible to bring them back safely. If anyone has seen or heard anything, please reach out immediately or report to the nearest police station,” she added.

She ended the post with a plea for support: “Your support and prayers mean everything right now. @devendra_fadnavis @mieknathshinde @ajitpawarspeaks @cpmumbaipolice @mla_aslamshaikh @vikaashagarwall — Vicky & Ankita .”

According to reports, the investigation is ongoing, but no concrete leads have been found yet. Police have reportedly classified the case as one of kidnapping.

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Bigg Boss and is currently appearing in Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment, a cooking competition-based comedy show. The show premiered on Colors TV in January 2025 and is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.