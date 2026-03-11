Anna Camp of 'Scream 7' fame comes out as bisexual, says 'I only get one life, want to be happy'

Los Angeles: 'Scream 7' actress Anna Camp has publicly come out as bisexual, saying she feels proud to speak about her identity and live life honestly. The actor opened up about her journey during a recent appearance on the podcast' I've Never Said This Before' with Tommy DiDario, according to PEOPLE.

During the conversation, Camp opened up about how she feels proud of herself for speaking about her "sexuality" at the age of 43.

"As a 43-year-old woman, I am very proud of myself for owning my sexuality at this age," Camp tells DiDario in the clip. "I am a very strong person for doing it in somewhat of a spotlight with people criticising and judging and making assumptions. I'm really proud to be bisexual," Camp said as per PEOPLE.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Camp also spoke about going through personal changes in her 40s and learning to accept them without fear. She said that life is about being true to yourself and choosing happiness.

"Sure, there are times I feel like I am taking a risk and this is scary and I'm doing it in a public forum. But to say, 'No, I only get one life and I want to be happy,' that's what life is all about," she said.

Earlier this year, Camp confirmed her relationship with Jade Whipkey in May 2025, according to PEOPLE. The couple later appeared together on the red carpet at the premiere of her film Bride Hard in June.

Before this, Camp was married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013. She later married her 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Skylar Astin in 2016. The two separated in April 2019, and their divorce was finalised later that year.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in Scream 7, which hit in theatres on February 26.