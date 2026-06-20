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  • /Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy; congratulations pour in from fans and celebrities

Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy; congratulations pour in from fans and celebrities

Anne Hathaway announced her third pregnancy, prompting an outpouring of congratulations and well wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Anne Hathaway announces third pregnancy; congratulations pour in from fans and celebrities
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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