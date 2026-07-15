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  • /Anne Hathaway credits husband Adam Shulman for inspiring her performance in 'The Odyssey'

Anne Hathaway credits husband Adam Shulman for inspiring her performance in 'The Odyssey'

'The Odyssey', starring Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and others in pivotal roles is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
Anne Hathaway credits husband Adam Shulman for inspiring her performance in 'The Odyssey'
Image Credit: IMDb

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