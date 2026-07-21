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Anne Hathaway says she's 'surfing the wave' as career hits new high

Anne Hathaway says she's cherishing every opportunity as she gears up for a packed 2026 with five film releases, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. The Oscar-winning actress admitted she knows success "doesn't last forever" and wants to enjoy the moment while it lasts.

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 08:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
Anne Hathaway says she's 'surfing the wave' as career hits new high
Image Credit: IMDb

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