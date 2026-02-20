Advertisement
Annu Kapoor birthday: Veteran actor turns 70, announces new play Triple A
ANNU KAPOOR BIRTHDAY

Annu Kapoor birthday: Veteran actor turns 70, announces new play 'Triple A'

On his milestone birthday, Kapoor also spoke about his new theatrical venture. Titled 'Triple A', the play stands for "Art, Artists, and Audience."

|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 09:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
Annu Kapoor birthday: Veteran actor turns 70, announces new play 'Triple A' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Veteran actor, director and television presenter Annu Kapoor marked his 70th birthday on February 20 with gratitude, reflection and a fresh creative announcement.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor thanked his fans for their wishes and revealed details about his upcoming play titled 'Triple A', while also paying tribute to legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier, with whom he shares his birth date.

"Thank you so much for reminding me of the past," Kapoor said, expressing appreciation for the birthday messages he received.

Calling himself "a very ordinary, simple man," the actor said he felt honoured to share his birthday with Poitier. "I salute Sir Sidney Poitier. He was an iconic actor of American cinema, a towering performer and a master artist," Kapoor said, recalling that Poitier was among the first Black actors to receive an Academy Award, mentioning the film 'To Sir, With Love.'

On his milestone birthday, Kapoor also spoke about his new theatrical venture. Titled 'Triple A', the play stands for "Art, Artists, and Audience."

The play has been written with the support of his creative associates Arunima Misra, Devendra Balsaraf and Sufi Khan. Auditions are currently underway, with two sessions already completed. "We are looking for young boys and girls who can dance as well," he added.

Kapoor asserted that originality remains central to his work. "I never imitate anyone... like always this project will also be original, authentic, pure."

Reflecting on his journey from humble beginnings to national recognition, Kapoor spoke about growing up in rural India and travelling across villages.

He said his life experiences shaped his understanding of society and characters. Despite professional success, he maintained that he had never compromised on his principles or self-respect.

Kapoor also recalled that his first opportunity as a director came through Jaya Bachchan, whom he described as an elder sister figure. He directed and produced the film 'Abhay', starring Nana Patekar, and received the National Award and the V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award for the project.

Known for films such as 'Mandi', 'Mr. India', 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Ghayal', 'Hum', 'Darr', 'Sardar', 'Aitraaz' and '7 Khoon Maaf', Kapoor has also hosted the popular television show 'Antakshari' and currently presents the radio programme 'Suhaana Safar With Annu Kapoor.' He was recently seen in 'The Signature.'

At 70, Kapoor says he now seeks "creative satisfaction" and plans to direct one or two new projects. "Whatever I create will be genuine and pure," he said. 

