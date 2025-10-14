Annu Kapoor Faces The Heat Over His 'Dudhiya Badan' Comment' On Tamannaah Bhatia, Internet Calls Him 'Sexist'

New Delhi: Veteran actor-singer and radio jockey Annu Kapoor is receiving massive backlash for his sexist comment made on actress Tamannaah Bhatia. On Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, Annu spoke about the song Aaj Ki Raat. The host asked if he liked that song and if he admired Tamannaah in it?

Annu Kapoor On Tamannaah Bhatia

To this, Annu Kapoor replied, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai." Then Shubhankar Mishra also mentioned about how children fell asleep asleep to her hit song Aaj Ki Raat.

"Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain… 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachca ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain that he is 70 years old, woh 70 saal purana bacha hai… And he is 11 year old budha. Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchun ko sulti hain… Bahut achi baat hai.. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desk ke bacch achi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichain hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichchan puri hun.”

Netizens Call Out Annu Kapoor

Internet has reacted strongly to his comments made on the actress. Many called him out for his sexist remark. One person wrote in the comment section: Ashleel hai ye budda. Another one said: Please be respectful. Don't you have a daughter or grand children.

One user wrote: Apni beti ko bhi aisee hi bologe, while another user said: What kind of language is that?

Aaj Ki Raat is a dance number from the movie Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. The track became a chartbuster hit and remained a top trending song of 2024.